Deepika Padukone Will Not Return For Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Vyjayanthi Movies Officially Confirms

Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Earlier in June, reports emerged suggesting that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film, issued an official statement clarifying the situation.

According to the announcement shared on social media, Deepika Padukone will not feature in the upcoming sequel. The producers stated that after careful consideration, both parties decided to part ways, citing an inability to establish the necessary partnership for the project. The statement further mentioned that a film of this scale requires a level of commitment that could not be aligned at this stage, and the team wished Padukone well for her future projects.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed and co-written by Nag Ashwin, was released worldwide on 27 June 2024. The Telugu epic blends mythological elements with science fiction and is set in a dystopian 2898 AD. The film stars an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It reportedly grossed over ₹1000 crore globally, marking a significant commercial milestone for Indian cinema.

Vyjayanthi Movies' announcement confirms that while Deepika Padukone played a key role in the first installment, she will not continue into the sequel. The statement does not provide details on who will take over her role or the casting plans moving forward.

Behind the Scenes of Kalki and Deepika Padukone's SUM-80

The story follows a futuristic society where Kashi is the last human stronghold on Earth. The narrative centers on Deepika Padukone's character, SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. Rebels work to protect her while navigating the threats posed by powerful rulers and mercenaries. Themes of survival, destiny, and the intersection of ancient tales with a technologically advanced world are central to the plot, as the group contends with challenges tied to both the prophecy and the high-stakes dystopian environment.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic, music director Santhosh Narayanan, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and production designer Nitin Zihani Choudhary. Costume design was handled by Archana Rao, while stunt coordination involved multiple experts, including King Solomon and Peter Heins. VFX supervision was led by Praveen Kilaru, with additional support from THE POST CO. and Famous Digital Studios for post-production.

As the franchise continues to develop, attention will likely turn to the sequel's cast and production updates, with industry watchers and fans following developments closely.