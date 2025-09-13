Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 2 (Tamil Nadu): Anime Sees 26% Hike But Fails To Beat Madharaasi

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu): The much talked about animated film Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has finally arrived in Indian cinemas, generating excitement among fans. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this dark fantasy action movie is based on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which was published between 2016 and 2020. The anticipation for this Japanese anime release in 2025 was heightened by its intriguing trailers and posters, as well as the massive success of previous Demon Slayer seasons.

Fans were thrilled to see Tanjiro Kamado and his allies engage in intense battles against various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki, as they aim to confront Muzan. The story follows demon slayers and most Hashiras entering the infinity castle to face Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which released in Japanese, Tamil, Hindi, English and Telugu, witnessed a good start in Tamil Nadu and saw a hike on the second day.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu)

As per a report by Cinetrak, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has witnessed a hike of over 26% in earnings and earned Rs 67.93 lakhs until 7 PM in Tamil Nadu today (day 2/ first Saturday). This took the total collection of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in Tamil Nadu as Rs 1.51cr

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Vs Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Collection Today

Interestingly, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which has been witnessing a strong competition from Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, has failed to beat the latter. For the uninitiated, Madharaasi, which was released 9 days ago, earned Rs 1.56cr today in Tamil Nadu until 7 PM.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.