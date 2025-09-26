Devara Part 1 Marks First Anniversary: Fans Demand Updates On Devara 2 On Social Media

It has been a year since Devara: Part 1 stormed into theatres, mesmerizing audiences with its blend of high-seas action, emotional drama, and NTR's electrifying performance and screen presence. Directed and written by Koratala Siva, the film hit cinemas on 27 September 2024 and turned out to be an instant blockbuster, garnering praise for Its large-scale. Featuring the man of the masses NTR in dual roles, the film weaves a narrative of legacy, betrayal, and moral reckoning.

What began as an ambitious two-part saga has evolved into a phenomenon, and NTR's fans across the world are now restless, demanding news, updates, and, above all, a glimpse of what lies ahead in Devara: Part 2.

One fan remarked, "Guy, I just realised Devara completes 1 YEAR tomorrow 🥹🔥 and still no word on #Devara2? The wait is killing us... @tarak9999 when's the big update dropping?? 👀."

Another fan echoed the same sentiment, "1 year complete for #Devara but still no update for #Devara2 😭 NTR anna, we waiting from so long, please give something 🙏🔥."

While others praised his performance, noting, "It's been a year already of our NTR showing why he is the man of the masses! In #Devara, he carried the film on his shoulders like no other!"

And, of course, die-hard fans can't get over his dance moves: "Even after a year NTR's dance in Daavudi still lives rent free in my mindddd!! Get us Daavudi 2 soon please."

Devara: Part 1 also made waves internationally, particularly in Japan, where it earned a staggering 11.1 million yen in its first two days and went on to cross approximately 50 million JPY in total, cementing its status as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the country.

Now, with the first installment having conquered the box office, all eyes are on its sequel. Devara: Part 2 is slated to go on floors in early 2026.

Apart from this, according to reports, NTR is collaborating with Prashanth Neel on a yet-to-be-titled film, believed to be his most ambitious and biggest project yet, which will surpass even pan-India blockbusters like KGF and Salaar.