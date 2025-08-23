Divya Khossla Stuns As Sitara In Jatadhara First Look: Mythological Epic Teaser Crosses 50M Views

Presenters Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Prerna Arora proudly unveil the first look of Divya Khosla as Sitara, offering audiences a glimpse into the magic that awaits on the big screen.

Jatadhara is an upcoming epic adventure rooted in Indian mythology yet told with a cinematic vision that feels truly global. With its stellar cast, stunning visuals, and high-concept narrative, the film is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The recently released teaser has already created waves across the industry and audiences alike, crossing 50 million views and drawing immense appreciation. A grand new world unfolds in its frames brimming with mystique, power, and high-stakes mythology. Sudheer Babu commands the screen with intensity, while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar.

The film seamlessly blends cultural heritage with innovation, promising an immersive big-screen experience.

Divya Khossla on Jatadhara

"Jatadhara is not just a film it's an experience rooted in our mythology yet told with such scale and vision that it feels truly global. Playing Sitara has been deeply fulfilling, and I truly admire Prerna Arora as a filmmaker who consistently brings larger-than-life stories to cinema. Her ability to blend grandeur with emotion is inspiring, and I feel proud to be part of this powerful journey."

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay the film features music by Zee Music Co.

Stay tuned Jatadhara is set to redefine mythological thrillers on the big screen.