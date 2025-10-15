Diwali 2025: Telugu Movies To Watch In Theater & OTT This Festive Season

Telugu Movies To Watch On Diwali 2025: Diwali 2025 is shaping up to be a treat for film lovers, with a mix of high-voltage action, psychological thrillers, and heartfelt family dramas arriving just in time for the festivities. Whether you're looking to binge at home or catch something fresh on the streaming services, this weekend's offerings promise entertainment for all moods, from edge-of-your-seat suspense to emotional family moments.

Telugu Movies To Watch On Diwali 2025

Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada is all set to release in theaters on October 17, 2025. Telusu Kada is a soulful Telugu romantic drama directed by Neeraja Kona, featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film explores the complexities of love, timing, and emotional connection in modern relationships. Set in a vibrant urban backdrop, the story follows three individuals whose lives intertwine through unexpected circumstances.

Mithra Mandali

Mithra Mandali is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Vijayendar S, releasing in theaters on October 16, 2025, just in time for Diwali. Starring Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, and Vennela Kishore, the film revolves around a group of close friends whose everyday lives spiral into chaos after a series of hilarious and heartfelt events. With music by RR Dhruvan and vibrant visuals by Siddharth SJ, Mithra Mandali promises a perfect mix of humor, friendship, and festive fun.

K-Ramp

K-Ramp is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy directed by Jains Nani, set for release on October 18, 2025. Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja, the film follows the quirky love story of a carefree youngster and a Kerala girl, blending humor, romance, and emotion in a vibrant festive setting. With music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and strong performances from Naresh, Sai Kumar, and Vennela Kishore, K-Ramp promises a fun, youthful entertainer perfect for the Diwali season.

Tribanadhari Barbarik

A missing girl, a city in turmoil, and an ancient legend awakened, Tribanadhari Barbarik brings a powerful story of justice and truth to life. When Barbarik rises, no sin can hide. This gripping Telugu thriller, packed with mystery and action, will premiere on SunNXT from October 17, 2025. Get ready to dive into a world where mythology meets modern-day challenges in a fight against darkness.