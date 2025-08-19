DQ41 Update: Pooja Hegde Comes On-Board For Dulquer Salmaan’s Film, Heartwarming Love Story

Pooja Hegde is one of the most in-demand actresses right now, and rumours state that the actress is already up for her next! Buzz is rife that Pooja has been roped in as the leading lady in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, DQ41. It is being said that the Telugu project is a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama, which will see Pooja Hegde in a mesmerising avatar.

On 4th August, Dulquer Salmaan and the filmmaker embarked on this journey with a pooja ceremony. Natural star Nani gave the clap and directors Srikanth Odela and Buchi Babu Sana graced the event in Hyderabad along with Gunnam Sandeep and Ramya Gunnam.

It is after a long time that Pooja Hegde is coming back to Telugu cinemas. Not only are the fans keen to see her share the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, but they are also excited to see her blossom under the direction of Ravi Nelakuditi. The film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, marking the production house's milestone 10th venture, #SLV10.

Currently on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is touted to be a lighthearted rom-com, showcasing Pooja in an exciting, breezy avatar.