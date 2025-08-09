Drama Juniors 8 Grand finale Part-1 & Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Premiere: When & Where To Watch?

Hyderabad, 08th August 2025: Zee Telugu is all set to make this weekend unforgettable with two blockbuster events that promise to entertain audiences of all ages. Drama Juniors 8 Grand Finale Part-1 is ready to air this Saturday, August 9, at 9 PM, followed by premiere of Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama on Sunday, August 10, at 6 PM, only on Zee Telugu!

The Drama Juniors Season 8 grand finale was hosted by Sudheer, whose infectious energy enlivened the stage. The episode featured esteemed judges, Director Anil Ravipudi, actress Roja, and mentors Lasya and Ashika Padukone. The finale was graced by special guests, celebrated actors Teja Sajja, Satya Raj, Mega Daughter Susmitha Konidela adding star power to the event.

The kids delivered exceptional skits, showcasing their creativity and acting prowess in a thrilling team-based competition. To find out who emerges victorious in this exciting finale, don't miss the Drama Juniors Season 8 grand finale Part-1 airing this Saturday & Part-2 will be aired on 16th August, Only on Zee Telugu!

There is more to the weekend extravaganza as Zee Telugu announces the World Television Premiere of the much-loved Telugu romantic comedy Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, directed by Kollywood star Dhanush. It is the Telugu version of Dhanush's third directorial venture Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).

The film follows Prabhu (Pavish Narayanan), a middle-class young man, dreams of becoming a chef. He gets heartbroken and loses interest in marriage after his breakup with his rich girlfriend Neela (Anikha Surendran). But destiny has different plans for Prabhu and he falls for his school friend Preethi (Priya Prakash Varrier). Why did Prabhu and Neela part ways? Who marries whom in the end? Watch the movie on Zee Telugu to know the rest of the story.

While Pavish Narayanan, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen as main leads, Mathew Thomas, Sharath Kumar, Rabia Khatun, Ramya Ranganathan, Sharanya Ponvannan will also be seen in supporting roles. Zee Telugu brings this cinematic gem to your living rooms, offering viewers a chance to experience its blend of joy, drama, and heartfelt emotions.

Don't miss Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors 8 Grand Finale Part-1 at 9 PM on Saturday and Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama premiere at 6 PM on Sunday!