Drama Juniors 8 Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Mega Grand Finale On Zee Telugu?

Drama Juniors 8 Winner Name, Photo: It's time for the mega grand finale in Drama Juniors 2025. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, be ready for a roller coaster ride as Zee Telugu is all set to announce the winner of Drama Juniors season 8 tonight.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand finale ever since the makers confirmed that the show will airs its last episode in three parts. The contestants have managed to woo the audience, and now, it's time for the declaration of results.

When And Where To Watch Drama Juniors 8 Mega Grand Finale?

The show will culminate its journey with a blockbuster grand finale on Saturday (August 23) on Zee Telugu. Viewers can watch the show on television. In case they are unable to watch it on TV, they can stream the full episode on ZEE5.

Viewers can check out Drama Juniors 8 finale episode on the OTT platform as it is available for streaming. They need to have a paid subscription for ZEE5 to stream it in HD quality.

"The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the finale episode a successful affair. From special performances to interesting skits, the makers have taken things a notch higher in the last episode of Drama Juniors 8. Expect the unexpected in the last episode as ZEE Telugu has promised to deliver solid entertainment, ensuring that the audience is hooked on to their television sets," a reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Drama Juniors 8 Winner Prize Money On Zee Telugu

Wondering how much cash prize money the Drama Juniors 8 winner will get? The winner will be rewarded with a prize money worth Rs 1 million. The contestant, who takes home the winner's trophy, will be awarded Rs 10 lakh along with brand-sponsored gifts during the finale episode.

The finale event turned out to be a memorable affair as Teja Sajja, Satya Raj, and Susmitha Konidela entered the show as special guests. The kids entertained the audience with their power-packed performances, receiving love and adulation from all corners.