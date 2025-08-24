Drama Juniors 8 Winner Prize Money: Who Won Finale? Ruthwik Reddy Earns XX Lakh. What Runner-Up Got?

Drama Juniors 8 winner prize money: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Ruthwik Reddy as he has emerged as the winner of Drama Juniors 2025. The child prodigy has lifted the trophy of the reality show, defeating other top finalists in a star-studded finale.

DRAMA JUNIORS 8 FINALE

In case you missed the mega grand finale of Drama Juniors season 8, you can watch it online on ZEE5. The show is available for streaming on the OTT platform.

Interestingly, the finale aired in three different parts in August 2025, entertaining the audience. The contestants wooed the viewers with their power-packed and rocking acts, earning brownie points.

"The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the finale episode a successful affair. From special performances to interesting skits, the makers have taken things a notch higher in the last episode of Drama Juniors 8. Expect the unexpected in the last episode as ZEE Telugu has promised to deliver solid entertainment, ensuring that the audience is hooked on to their television sets," a reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.