Drama Juniors Season 8 Winner Name: Who Will Win Drama Juniors 8 Finale On Zee Telugu?

Drama Juniors Season 8 Winner Name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Zee Telugu is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride this weekend. The leading Telugu GEC will air the much-awaited grand finale of Drama Juniors 2025, revealing the name of the winner.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH DRAMA JUNIORS SEASON 8 FINALE ONLINE? OTT STREAMING DETAILS

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the gala event ever since the makers confirmed that the show will end with a blockbuster grand finale episode. The theme of the show focused on Boys vs Girls, giving viewers entertaining episodes to watch.

Wondering when and where to watch Drama Juniors 8 grand finale episode on TV and OTT? The finale episode will air in two parts on television. Drama Juniors 8 finale part 1 will telecast on Saturday (August 9) while the second part will premiere on next Saturday (August 16) at 9pm on ZEE Telugu.

The last episode of the reality show will be available for streaming online on ZEE5. Viewers who have a paid subscription for ZE5 can watch the finale episode in full HD quality without any additional cost.

DRAMA JUNIORS SEASON 8 WINNER PRIZE MONEY

"The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the finale episode a successful affair. From special performances to interesting skits, the makers have taken things a notch higher in the last episode of Drama Juniors 8. Expect the unexpected in the last episode as ZEE Telugu has promised to deliver solid entertainment, ensuring that the audience is hooked on to their television sets," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

The Drama Juniors 8 winner will receive a winner's prize money worth Rs 1 million. The contestant who wins the show will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh in the finale episode.

DRAMA JUNIORS 8 WINNER NAME: WHO WILL WIN DRAMA JUNIORS 2025 GRAND FINALE?

All eyes are on the upcoming finale of Drama Juniors as the winner's name will be revealed. The suspense over the finale twist will be unveiled in the latest episode of the reality show.

The finale turned out to be a blockbuster affair as the likes of Teja Sajja, Satya Raj, and Susmitha Konidela graced the episode. The kids wooed the audience with their charm and exceptional skits.

The contestants deserve a shout-out for their acting prowess and extraordinary talent in the team-based competition.