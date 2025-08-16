Drama Juniors Season 8 Winner Name: Who Won Drama Juniors 8 Grand Finale On Zee Telugu?

Drama Juniors season 8 winner name: It's time to send congratulatory messages to ZEE Telugu team as they have wrapped yet another successful season of Drama Juniors. Drama Juniors 8 culminated its journey with a blockbuster grand finale episode on Saturday (August 16), entertaining the audience and keeping them hooked on to their television screens.

WHAT HAPPENED IN DRAMA JUNIORS SEASON 8 FINALE EPISODE? WHERE TO WATCH ON OTT?

The channel and the production house earned praise from the audience for an intriguing episode. The finale event turned out to be a blockbuster affair as Teja Sajja, Satya Raj, and Susmitha Konidela created ripples with their presence on the sets.

The contestants received appreciation for their skits as they showcased their exceptional talent on the stage.

"The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the finale episode a successful affair. From special performances to interesting skits, the makers have taken things a notch higher in the last episode of Drama Juniors 8. Expect the unexpected in the last episode as ZEE Telugu has promised to deliver solid entertainment, ensuring that the audience is hooked on to their television sets," a reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

In case you were unable to watch Drama Juniors 8 grand finale episode on television, you can watch it on OTT. The full episode is available for streaming online on ZEE5 if you have a paid subscription for the OTT platform.

Drama Juniors 8 finale aired in two parts on ZEE Telugu. The first part beamed on August 9, while the second part aired on August 16. The show will be replaced by Jayammu NischayammuRaa from August 17 at 9pm on weekends.