Fans Can’t Keep Calm as Ram Charan’s BTS Pics From Peddi Shoot in Sri Lanka Go Viral



Ram Charan, who took the world by storm with RRR, is now gearing up to dominate the big screen once again with his upcoming action entertainer Peddi. Since its announcement, the film has been the talk of the town, generating immense excitement among fans and within the industry. The actor is set to showcase a dynamic and intense new avatar, marking a striking transformation that has already heightened anticipation.

Currently, Ram Charan has been traveling for Peddi's shoot, and the team recently landed in Sri Lanka to film a song featuring him alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Ace choreographer Jani Master shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the schedule, which instantly went viral. The pictures capture Ram Charan in a rugged yet stylish look, sporting long hair and a full beard. His effortlessly charismatic presence in the snapshots has left fans eagerly waiting to witness his electrifying performance on screen.

Sharing the picture with Ram Charan, he wrote, "We will cherish this best time spent with my most favorite person, hero @AlwaysRamCharan Anna and extremely talented director @BuchiBabuSana garu during the shoot of #PEDDI ❤️🔥 The hardwork & efforts Charan Anna is putting in for this movie is absolutely phenomenal 👏 Just wait and watch for its impact 🤩"

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video of Ram Charan performing an intense dance sequence on the edge of a rocky cliff had taken social media by storm. The clip, shot during a song sequence in Pune, showed the actor fearlessly dancing atop the mountain's edge, showcasing his dedication and energy.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on 27 March 2026.