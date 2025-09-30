Fans Celebrate The Fresh Pairing Of Keerthy Suresh And Vijay Deverakonda After 7 Years

Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda are finally set to reunite on screen, this time as a full-fledged pair. The duo, who last shared screen space in the 2018 blockbuster Mahanati, are now set to bring a brand-new chemistry to the silver screen, and fans can't keep calm. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement across social media, with many calling this pairing both refreshing and long overdue.

One fan shared, "7 years since Mahanati and we finally get to see #KeerthySuresh & #VijayDeverakonda as a pair! 🥹🔥 this one gonna be so refreshing to watch!" Fans are also calling their reunion the perfect blend of nostalgia and newness. "#KeerthySuresh #VijayDeverakonda pairing >>> After 7 yrs, this reunion is the excitement we all needed 🤩💖," read one post, while another added, "Sooooo happy to know that #Keerthy & #Vijay will be sharing screen space again 🤍 their vibe always feels natural and effortless." The anticipation doesn't stop there, as many are already looking forward to their chemistry. A fan gushed, "#KeerthySuresh and #VijayDeverakonda actually look really nice together! Can't wait to watch their fire chemistry🔥🔥." Clearly, this reunion has struck a chord with audiences, setting the stage for one of the most refreshing pairings in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Keerthy will next be seen in Akaa, a revenge thriller backed by Yash Raj Films. In Tamil, Revolver Rita promises a fierce and never-before-seen avatar of the actress. Additionally, reports suggest she is teaming up with Rajkummar Rao in a project produced by him and Patralekhaa.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects, the star has two massive films lined up that fans are eagerly awaiting. Following the success of Kingdom, he is all set to headline SVC59, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, and VD14 under Rahul Sankrityan's direction.