From Devara to RRR: 5 Unforgettable Action Scenes That Show Jr NTR’s Mastery

NTR's performances in films like RRR, Devara: Part 1, and War 2 highlight his incredible talent in action cinema. His ability to combine intensity with depth has made him a notable figure in Indian films.

NTR is a name synonymous with Indian cinema, renowned for his dynamic presence and powerful dialogue delivery. His prowess in action films is unmatched, making him a staple in both Telugu cinema and pan-India blockbusters. Here are five of his most memorable action-packed performances that highlight his natural affinity for the genre.

Iconic Role in RRR

In 2022, NTR starred in SS Rajamouli's global hit, RRR, portraying Komaram Bheem. This character, a freedom fighter with immense strength and courage, showcased NTR's exceptional action skills. His scenes, from battling a tiger to storming a fortress, earned him international recognition for his extraordinary talent.

Devara: Part 1's Rugged Appeal

Koratala Siva directed Devara: Part 1 in 2024, featuring NTR in a gritty role set against a coastal backdrop. The film included intense revenge themes and high-octane action sequences. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, it was a commercial success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its sequel.

War 2's High-Tech Action

In 2025, NTR joined YRF's Spy Universe with War 2. His commanding performance captivated audiences, adding depth to high-tech stunts and action scenes. This role provided Indian cinema fans with an unprecedented experience of intense action and solidified NTR's status as an action star.

Temper's Moral Transformation

The 2015 film Temper saw NTR as Daya, a corrupt cop who undergoes a moral transformation. The movie combined raw action with emotional storytelling. Its gripping chases and fight scenes marked it as a significant entry in NTR's career, showcasing his ability to balance intensity with depth.

Simhadri: A Cult Classic

Directed by SS Rajamouli in 2003, Simhadri was an early blockbuster that cemented NTR's image as an action hero. Playing dual roles, he delivered mass-appeal fights coupled with emotional intensity. This film remains a cult favorite and was pivotal in establishing his reputation as an action star.

NTR has consistently proven himself as an unparalleled force in the realm of action cinema. His performances have not only entertained but also left lasting impressions on audiences worldwide. As he continues to take on challenging roles, fans eagerly await what he will bring to the screen next.