GAMA Awards 2025: Date, Venue, Where To Watch Online And What To Expect From The 5th Edition

GAMA Awards 2025: The 5th edition of the Gulf Academy Movie Awards (GAMA) is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2025, at the Sharjah Expo Centre in Dubai. The event, which celebrates achievements in Tollywood, follows the success of the previous four editions held in the UAE. A curtain-raiser for the upcoming awards was recently conducted in Hyderabad, reportedly presented by Vaibhav Jewellers, where organizers announced the details of the grand ceremony.

The Hyderabad event reportedly saw the presence of GAMA CEO Saurabh Keshri, Vaibhav Jewellers MD Raghav, jury members, and several film industry personalities. Among those attending were veteran directors A. Kodandarami Reddy and B. Gopal, along with actors and actresses including Faria Abdullah, Manasa Varanasi, Daksha Nagarkar, and Viva Harsha.

GAMA Awards 2025: Tollywood Honors and Performances

The awards will cover 24 crafts of Tollywood, honoring films released in 2024. Winners are expected to be selected by a jury consisting of prominent industry figures such as A. Kodandarami Reddy, B. Gopal, and music director Koti. Alongside the main awards on August 30, an Excellence Awards ceremony is planned for August 29, highlighting contributions across various fields.

Performances at the event are reported to feature leading actors and actresses, including Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Teja Sajja, Kiran Abbavaram, Sree Vishnu, Roshan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Daksha Nagarkar. Additionally, performers such as Urvashi Rautela, Ketika Sharma, Faria Abdullah, Priya Hegde, and Sridevi are expected to entertain the audience. Special guests are anticipated to include comedian Brahmanandam; directors Sukumar, Buchibabu Sana, Bobby, and Sai Rajesh;music director Devi Sri Prasad; producers Ashwini Dutt and DVV Danayya; lyricist Chandrabose; and actor Vennela Kishore. Reports suggest that surprise appearances by top actors and actresses may also take place.

The theme song for the 5th edition, launched recently in Dubai, received attention for its lyrics by Chandrabose and composition by Raghu Kunche, who also provided the vocals. The awards aim to honor exceptional contributions in acting, direction, music, technical work, and more.

While official confirmation regarding the live telecast or online streaming of the 5th GAMA Awards has not been provided, previous editions have been available on the GAMA Awards' official YouTube channel. Past events were also telecast on ETV Telugu, with coverage of recent ceremonies reportedly appearing on channels such as YOYO TV. Fans are advised to monitor these platforms for potential streaming updates.

The GAMA Awards 2025 is expected to be a major gathering of Tollywood talent, combining recognition, performances, and industry celebrations in Dubai at the end of August.