Ghaati Advance Ticket Booking: Anushka Shetty And Vikram Prabhu Starrer Movie's Pre-Sale Begins

Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' Pre-Sale Begins: Advance ticket bookings for Ghaati, the upcoming Telugu action crime drama featuring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, are now live, with the film scheduled to hit theaters on 5 September 2025. The film will release across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is produced under First Frame Entertainments by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi and is presented by UV Creations. The story reportedly revolves around a woman who experiences the extremes of life as a victim, a criminal, and eventually a legend, offering a narrative that blends crime and drama.

Ghaati: Behind the Scenes Team and Cast Overview

Alongside Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, the film features Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani, music director Sagar Nagavelli, and art director Thota Tharrani. The screenplay involves contributions from D S Kannan and Ramana Salwa, while Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues.

Other key members of the production include editors Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu, action director Ram Krishan, and choreographer Raju Sundaram. Costumes are designed by Aishwarya Rajeev, with sound design by Sreesan G and sound mixing by Tapas Nayak. The film's visual effects are supervised by Raghav Tammareddy and Bhavani Vara Prasad, with Ujwal serving as VFX executive producer. Color grading has been handled by Vishnu Vardhan K.

With the release date set for the first Friday of September, theaters across India and select international locations are expected to see early footfall from fans eager to see Anushka Shetty in a central role after several high-profile projects. Advance bookings are already being facilitated through various online ticketing platforms.

As the countdown continues, attention is now shifting toward audience reception and box office response once Ghaati begins its theatrical run.