Ghaati Collection Day 1 Early Update: Anushka Shetty Film Surpasses 50% Of Her Last Film Opening Day Earning

Ghaati Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: After weeks of speculation and steady buildup, Anushka Shetty's much-talked-about thriller Ghaati has finally released in theatres today, September 5, 2025. The film arrives with strong anticipation, high stakes, and fierce competition, as it clashes with several big-budget releases from other industries, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English films.

Anushka Shetty's return to the big screen has been one of the major talking points of the season. Known for her powerful performances and commanding screen presence, Ghaati marks her first lead role in a while, and fans have been eagerly awaiting her comeback.

Ghaati OTT Streaming Platform Update

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on 18 April 2025, but was postponed to 11 July 2025. The Telugu-language crime-drama again got delayed and was finally released today.

Starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, the movie also features Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jisshu Sengupta and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in important roles. According to an OTT Play report, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights, which means the film will arrive on Prime soon after completing its theatrical run.

Ghaati Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends (Today)

Ghaati opens to a competitive box office today, but with Anushka Shetty at the helm, it has already captured the attention of fans and film lovers alike. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has earned around Rs 1.23 cr today on its opening day till 6:15 pm.

Ghaati Opening Day Occupancy (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 21.08%

Afternoon Shows: 21.96%

Ghaati Box Office: Already Surpasses 50% Of Anushka Shetty's Last Theatrical Release Opening Day Numbers

Amidst the promising start, Ghaat has already managed to surpass 50% earnings of Anushka's last theatrical release, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's opening day figures. As per Sacnilk data, the 2023 film had earned Rs 2.4 cr on the day of its release in the Telugu belt.