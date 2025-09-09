Ghaati Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Shetty Starrer Action Drama Crosses ₹5.5 Crore In India

Ghaati Box Office Collection: The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead, has recorded a cumulative net collection of approximately ₹5.54 crore in India over its first four days, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. Released on September 5, the film entered its fifth day today (Tuesday), with industry observers monitoring whether it can stabilize after a declining weekday trend.

The film opened with collections of around ₹2 crore on Friday, entirely from the Telugu version. Saturday saw a marginal decline to ₹1.74 crore, followed by Sunday's ₹1.15 crore. Monday witnessed a sharper drop, with early estimates pegging the earnings at ₹0.65 crore. These figures bring the four-day total to ₹5.54 crore net, Sacnilk reported.

Ghaati 4-Day India Net Collections

Day 1 (Friday): ₹2 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹1.74 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹1.15 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹0.65 crore (early estimates)

Total: ₹5.54 crore

The weekday declines reflect the challenges the film faces in sustaining audience interest beyond its opening weekend. The majority of the revenue has come from its primary Telugu market, with no other language versions contributing to the box office. How the film performs in the upcoming weekdays will be crucial for its overall run.

Film Overview

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, and presented by UV Creations, Ghaati stars Anushka Shetty alongside Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu. The story centers on a victim who transforms into a criminal and later becomes a legendary figure, blending elements of action, crime, and drama.

Principal technical credits include cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani, editor Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu, music by Sagar Nagavelli, and art direction by Thota Tharrani. The screenplay and dialogues were handled by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Sai Madhav Burra, D S Kannan, and Ramana Salwa, with action choreography by Ram Krishan and Raju Sundaram.

As the film continues its fifth day, its performance in Telugu-speaking regions remains the backbone of its box office, while its ability to maintain weekday earnings will determine whether it can sustain momentum heading into the second weekend.