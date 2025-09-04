Ghaati First Review: Is Anushka Shetty's Film Worth Watching? Actress Delivers One Of Her Best...

Ghaati first review: The OG lady boss of Tollywood is ready to roar at the box office with her new film. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Anushka Shetty. The Baahubali actress is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with thrill, drama, suspense, emotions and twists.

GHAATI EARLY REVIEW: WHAT TWEET SAID ABOUT ANUSHKA SHETTY'S FILM?

Ghaati promises to showcase the story victim who becomes a criminal due to the adverse situation, and later emerges as a legend. The film will focus on individuals who fight back against criminals attempting to take advantage of them.

The locals living in the Eastern Ghats take a stand against the mafia as an empowered woman gets entangled with the weed trade due to unfavorable circumstances. The trailer created anticipation among the audience, generating buzz for the movie.

Guess what? Allu Arjun called Anushka Shetty before the release of her film Ghaati. "We go a long way back. Our journey is quite long as most of my memorable characters, you have been a part of it. You have always called to congratulate me for good roles," Anushka told Arjun, stating that he always supported her.

When asked if she was nervous, Anushka said, "I am very nervous. When Krish narrated the storyline, I was like if I can do or not. He shared the action, story, plot. I was blown with the script."

As the fans started the countdown for the arrival of Ghaati in the cinema halls, reviews about the film surfaced online.

Wondering if Ghaati is worth watching or not? Ahead of the release, a movie review went viral on social media. According to Movie Reviews' X handle, Anushka Shetty has delivered one of her best performances in the action crime drama.

The tweet lauded the fresh story, adding that it is 'technically limited' due to budget constraints. Comparing Ghaati with Anushka's previous films, the post stated that it is better than her last few releases. The X post described Ghaati as an 'above average' film.

Krish Jagarlamudi has directed Ghaati, which also stars Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

