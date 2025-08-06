Ghaati Trailer Release Time: Where To Watch Anushka Shetty's Film's Trailer? Streaming Details

Ghaati (Ghati) trailer release time: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an action drama that promises to take you on a rollercoaster ride. Anushka Shetty is back in action, and how! The leading lady of Tollywood is all set to rule the hearts of the audience with her new film that is expected to set the box office on fire.

Ghaati, which has been directed by Krush Jagarlamudi, will showcase the story of a victim who becomes a criminal but later turns into a legend due to a series of events. Cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced that Anushka Shetty would feature it.

Anushka Shetty rules the roost when it comes to power-packed performances. She has always set the bar high with her impactful roles and acting prowess. Considering her star power, the film is set to take a good opening at the box office. The rest will depend on the word-of-mouth publicity.

GHAATI TRAILER RELEASE TIMINGS: HOW, WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE? STREAMING DETAILS

Wondering when and where to watch Ghaati's trailer online? The trailer of the much-awaited film will premiere on Wednesday (August 6). This Wednesday is turning out to be a tad bit special. There are multiple reasons why we are elated. While you're eagerly waiting for the trailer video, Netflix has dropped the four episodes of Wednesday season 2 Part 1.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Shetty took to social media to confirm the release date and time of her film's trailer.

Ghaati (Ghati) will have a grand trailer launch on August 6 at 4:45pm. The trailer will be available for streaming online on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X. Viewers can watch the trailer of Ghaati free of cost, and share their thoughts with the makers ahead of the release of the film.