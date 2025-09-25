Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty And Vikram Prabhu's Movie Online

Ghaati OTT Release: The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role, is preparing for its digital debut following its theatrical run earlier this month. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film arrived in cinemas on September 5, 2025, and is now set to reach a wider audience through its upcoming OTT release.

According to reports, Ghaati will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 26, 2025, in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The film's move to digital platforms comes three weeks after its theatrical release, allowing viewers who missed the big-screen experience to watch it from home.

Key Cast, Crew, and Story Details of Ghaati

Produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under the First Frame Entertainments banner, with presentation by UV Creations, Ghaati features an ensemble cast led by Anushka Shetty. The film also stars Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. Music is composed by Sagar Nagavelli, while cinematography is handled by Manojh Reddy Katasani and editing by Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu.

The story centers on a woman whose life involves crime and challenges. It shows how she deals with difficult situations, combining elements of action and drama. Dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra, with additional screenplay contributions from D. S. Kannan and Ramana Salwa.

Behind the scenes, the film brings together an experienced technical crew. Production design is led by Thota Tharrani, while action sequences are coordinated by Ram Krishan. Costumes are designed by Aishwarya Rajeev, and the sound team includes Sreesan G for design and Tapas Nayak for sound mixing. Visual effects supervision is handled by Raghav Tammareddy and Bhavani Vara Prasad.

With its OTT premiere on Prime Video, Ghaati is expected to attract viewers across regions, especially given Anushka Shetty's established fan base and the film's availability in multiple languages. Box office reports indicated a mixed critical response during its theatrical run, but the digital release will offer audiences another opportunity to engage with the film's narrative and performances.