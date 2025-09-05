Ghaati OTT Release: Where To Stream Anushka Shetty's Action Drama Film After Its Theatrical Run

Ghaati OTT Release: The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, led by Anushka Shetty, arrived in cinemas on September 5, 2025. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has been produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, with UV Creations presenting the project. While the film has just begun its theatrical journey, information about its digital release has already been confirmed. Following its run in theaters, Ghaati will become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, though the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Ghaati: Premise and Storyline

The film traces the transformation of a woman who begins as a victim, is drawn into the world of crime, and eventually emerges as a legend. This arc forms the backbone of the story, exploring themes of survival, morality, and power. Anushka Shetty plays the central role of Sheelavathi, whose journey drives the narrative.

Ghaati: Cast and Characters

Alongside Anushka Shetty, the film features an ensemble that includes Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju and Chaitanya Rao Madadi as Kundhul Naidu. Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, Larissa Bonesi, VTV Ganesh, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, and Jwala Koti are also part of the supporting lineup.

Ghaati: Production and Crew

Sagar Nagavelli composed the film's score, with Manojh Reddy Katasani overseeing the cinematography. Editing was overseen by Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu. Art direction was managed by veteran Thota Tharrani, and action choreography was directed by Ram Krishan.

The screenplay and dialogues were shaped by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao and Sai Madhav Burra, with additional screenplay inputs from D. S. Kannan and Ramana Salwa. The film also credits contributions from costume designer Aishwarya Rajeev, choreographer Raju Sundaram, and sound designer Sreesan G.

Release and Streaming Plans

Currently running in theaters across multiple regions, Ghaati is positioned to reach a wider audience once it transitions to digital platforms. Amazon Prime Video has secured the streaming rights, ensuring that viewers who prefer home viewing will be able to access the film after its big-screen release cycle concludes. The specific streaming date is expected to be announced depending on the film's theatrical performance and distribution strategy.

With its arrival in cinemas, Ghaati marks another major release in Telugu cinema for 2025, bringing together Anushka Shetty and Krish Jagarlamudi in a new collaboration.