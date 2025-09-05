Ghaati Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Anushka Shetty's Action Drama Film

Ghaati Overseas Review: The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, officially released worldwide on 5 September 2025. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations, the film features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, with supporting performances from Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, Larissa Bonesi, VTV Ganesh, and Jwala Koti.

Before its release in India, Ghaati began screening internationally, with early shows held in countries such as the United Kingdom. These premieres allowed overseas audiences to watch the film ahead of its domestic release, and several viewers have shared their initial reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). While the responses are varied, they provide insight into the early engagement the film has generated among international audiences. Some early audience responses are highlighted below.

Ghaati: Narrative and Production Details

The film follows the story of a victim who evolves into a criminal and eventually becomes a legendary figure, tracing the events that lead to this transformation.

Technical credits for Ghaati include cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani, editing handled by Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu, and action sequences directed by Ram Krishan. Music for the film has been composed by Sagar Nagavelli, while Thota Tharrani oversaw production design. Additional screenplay work was completed by D. S. Kannan and Ramana Salwa, with dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra and lyrics contributed by E. S. Murthy and Krish Jagarlamudi. Choreography was managed by Raju Sundaram, with costumes by Aishwarya Rajeev and sound design by Sreesan G, mixed by Tapas Nayak. Visual effects were supervised by Raghav Tammareddy and Bhavani Vara Prasad, under VFX executive producer Ujwal.

Ghaati has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Tamil. Audio rights for the film are held by Aditya Music, and the marketing and publicity campaigns have been managed by First Show, with designs by Anil and Bhanu.

As the film continues its theatrical run in India and across global markets, more detailed reactions from audiences are expected in the coming days, providing a broader view of its reception worldwide.