Ghaati X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Anushka Shetty And Vikram Prabhu's Action Drama Film

Ghaati X Review: The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, officially released on 5 September 2025. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations, the film also features Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, alongside supporting performances from Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, Larissa Bonesi, VTV Ganesh, and Jwala Koti.

With Ghaati now in theaters, viewers have started sharing their impressions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The film had already attracted significant online attention before its release. As early screenings proceed, more in-depth reactions are expected to surface in the coming hours and days. Some of these initial responses are noted below.

The story of Ghaati follows a victim who becomes entangled in criminal activities and eventually rises to legendary status.

Ghaati: Technical and Production Details

The film's technical team includes Manojh Reddy Katasani as cinematographer, Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu handling editing, and Ram Krishan overseeing action sequences. Music is composed by Sagar Nagavelli, while production design is credited to Thota Tharrani. Additional screenplay support was provided by D. S. Kannan and Ramana Salwa, with dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra and lyrics contributed by E. S. Murthy and Krish Jagarlamudi. Choreography was handled by Raju Sundaram, costumes by Aishwarya Rajeev, and sound design by Sreesan G with mixing by Tapas Nayak. Visual effects supervision was managed by Raghav Tammareddy and Bhavani Vara Prasad under executive producer Ujwal.

Ghaati has been released in Telugu and Tamil with audio rights held by Aditya Music. Marketing and publicity campaigns were managed by First Show, with designs by Anil and Bhanu.

As the film continues its theatrical run across India and international markets, more detailed audience responses are expected to emerge, offering a broader understanding of how the action drama is being received.