Giving A Perfect Birthday Gift, Team #Prabhas-Hanu Welcomes Imanvi To Their Untitled Period Action Drama!

Coming from the house of Mythri Movie Makers, the force behind the mega-blockbuster Pushpa franchise, the production house has now joined hands with the director of the blockbuster Sita Ramam Hanu Raghavapudi, for an untitled film starring the biggest pan-India star, Prabhas. While the excitement is at its peak to witness such magnificent forces from the industry coming together, one more new name has joined the project, Imanvi, who is making her debut with this mega untitled film. The makers welcomed her on the occasion of her birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers took to their social media handle to wish Imanvi, the female lead of their upcoming untitled film, a very happy birthday and congratulated her on joining the project. While sharing a poster, they wrote -

Team #PrabhasHanu wishes the gorgeous @imanvi1013 a very Happy Birthday+

We are fully confident that she will have one of the most celebrated and loved debuts of Indian Cinema with this film

Rebel Star @actorprabhas @iman1013 @hanurpudi @composer_vishal #Mithun Chakraborty @jayapradaofficial @kk_writer1 @mrsheetalsharma @sudeepchatterjee.isc #KamalaKannan #Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao @mythriofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms"

The film also features Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Anupam Kher in important roles. With so many mega forces from the industry coming together, the film is set to be a grand, big-budget spectacle. The production company is reportedly investing heavily to ensure stunning visuals and an immersive cinematic experience.