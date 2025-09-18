“Goodachari 2 Is Coming Out Next Year. I’m 116 Again,” Adivi Sesh Reveals Exciting DEETS On Upcoming Project

Adivi Sesh, acclaimed actor, screenwriter and director, has redefined Telugu cinema with his sharp storytelling and arresting performances. Known for choosing unconventional scripts that test boundaries, he's built a reputation for balancing intelligence and intensity with entertainment. In the latest episode of 'In the Ring with Filmfare', Sesh sits down with Jitesh Pillai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, for an unfiltered conversation about rejection, resilience and the quiet power of self-belief.

Over the years, Adivi has emerged as one of the most innovative forces in Telugu cinema with films like Kshanam, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case. His portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major earned him national acclaim, cementing his reputation as an actor who brings both depth and authenticity to every frame.

Talking about the origins of the spy genre, he said, "Essentially, I think the spy genre was brought into India with this film called Goodachari 116 in the 50s by Superstar Krishna; it was later remade in Hindi as Farz with Jeetendra sir, where he was Agent 116 too. My Goodachari 2 is coming out next year. This time too, I'm 116, stamped with that number once again."

Taking a nostalgic turn, he recalls an early teenage story and his first earnings. "I was 13 years old, I wanted to get some extra pocket cash. I was working in an Indian grocery store, as so many Indian kids do (in the US), except they do it because they're from here. I did it just for the extra cash, and I'd be selling seats, trying to talk to. Girls from my school would come, and you know, I gave them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai CD, I've been trying to, like, you know who they are, yeah, you're trying to give them a deal like $1.00 off."

Discussing his inspirations from the film industry, he noted, "Yeah, I just remember practicing the drunk scene from Amar Akbar Anthony, I remember doing the best scenes of Amitabh Bachchan sir. My dad showed me, saying this is my favourite, took pictures, so I wouldn't want to be like him, and I'd want to try things out. And from there, it started shifting to Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Pradesh. Practicing all those, and you start trying to be who you have been."

Reflecting on a difficult period in his career, he revealed, "Yes, I was also typecast for 5 long years, and I did not have any major projects. Everyone tried to convince me that I am a great villain, and I should not try for a hero. Even though I am a good villain, as Prakash Raj. I was not getting any offers for a long time, but I was patient and waited for a better time."

Finally, speaking about his idea of a "green place," he shared, "When I was younger, I imagined this 'green place' where every item on my wish list was ticked off and everything felt perfect. In my mind, and everything's happening, everything's okay. Major did well in Hindi, and I was constantly getting offers to do one Hindi film after another. I even did my dream project recently. That's when I realized the 'green place' I was always chasing isn't somewhere outside, it's within. It's about how you approach your life."

