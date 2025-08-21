Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi! Mega Star Turns 70: A Look At His Net Worth, Car Collection, Career, & More

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: On August 22, 1955, a boy was born in a village in Andhra Pradesh. He grew up in a loving environment, raised by his grandparents. Since his father was a police constable, frequent transfers meant the family had to move from place to place. As a result, the boy, named Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, changed both homes and schools multiple times during his childhood.

Konidela, who later changed his name to Chiranjeevi, always had a passion for acting. After graduating from Sri Y. N. College, Chiranjeevi joined the Madras Film Institute.

How Did Chiranjeevi Get His Name

Chiranjeevi's mother was a devotee of Lord Hanuman. And, Chiranjeevi means immortal, referring to Lord Hanuman's belief of living forever.

Chiranjeevi Career

Chiranjeevi started his film career in 1979. His first film was "Pranam Khareedu.' He started appearing in lead roles from 1982 onwards with the film 'Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya.' Chiranjeevi then received his first Nandi Award for Best Actor for his film Swayamkrushi. Chiranjeevi took a break of approximately 10 years, from 2008 onwards. Back then, he kept his appearances limited to only cameo roles. Chiranjeevi then made his comeback in 2017 with Khaidi No 150. Ever since then, he has been giving hit after hit.

Chiranjeevi Net Worth

As per The Times of India's report, Chiranjeevi's net worth is Rs. 1,650 crores as of 2024. The major earning comes from his acting career, endorsements, business ventures, and investments.

Chiranjeevi Car Collection

Chiranjeevi owns a massive collection of luxury cars. He has an 11 crore worth Rolls-Royce Phantom, 90 Lakh and 1.50 crore worth Toyota Land Cruiser 3rd and 4th gen. Chiranjeevi also owns a Range Rover worth 1 crore and a Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs. 2.75 crore.

This year Chiranjeevi will celebrate his 70th birthday.

Chiranjeevi Birthday Wishes

A user tweeted on X, "Happy Birthday annaya

@KChiruTweets

❤️🛐

For me CINEMA=CHIRANJEEVI " Another wrote, "Another tweeted, "Happy Birthday Padma Vibhushan DR.Konidela Chiranjeevi garu❤️

Bigger than Bachan 🔥

Ruled 2 decades 🔥."