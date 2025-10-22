Happy Birthday Prabhas: Net Worth, Real Estate, Luxury Cars And Upcoming Movies Of The Pan-India Star

Happy Birthday Prabhas: As Telugu actor Prabhas turns 46 on October 23, anticipation surrounds not only his birthday celebrations but also the string of high-profile projects that mark the next phase of his two-decade-long career. From his early days in Eeswar (2002) to becoming a pan-India sensation with Baahubali, Prabhas' trajectory reflects the evolving scale and ambition of contemporary Indian cinema.

Born in 1979, Prabhas entered the film industry with the movie Eeswar and rose to prominence with Varsham (2004). His run through the mid-2000s included Chatrapathi, Billa, Darling, Mr. Perfect, and Mirchi, all contributing to his steady rise as a leading actor in Telugu cinema. However, it was S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) that transformed his career, cementing his status as India's first pan-Indian superstar. The second installment went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, extending his appeal to global audiences.

Following Baahubali, Prabhas starred in big-budget ventures including Saaho (2019), Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (2023), and the 2024 science fiction spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, reaffirming his position among the top-earning stars in the industry. Additionally, he recently made a cameo in Kannappa and served as the narrator for Mirai.

Prabhas' Net Worth And Assets

According to a report by News18 (dated June 16, 2025), Prabhas' net worth stands at around USD 30 million (approximately ₹250 crore). His real estate holdings include a ₹60-crore mansion in Hyderabad, a ₹10-crore property in Mumbai, and a flat in Italy. The actor also owns an 84-acre farmhouse in Bhimavaram and is reportedly building another residence near Hyderabad. His car collection is said to include high-end vehicles worth several crores, underlining his success as one of the highest-paid Indian actors today.

Prabhas' Upcoming Projects

Here's a look at what's next for the Baahubali star. On October 22, Mythri Movie Makers released a title teaser poster from Prabhas' upcoming collaboration with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. The poster, hinting at a wartime setting, features Prabhas against the backdrop of the British flag with the tagline "Most Wanted since 1932." Believed to be titled Fauji, the film appears to explore themes of rebellion and patriotism. The official title poster will be unveiled on October 23 at 11.07 am, coinciding with his birthday.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, a remastered single-film version of the two Baahubali installments, is set for worldwide release on October 31, 2025, following limited previews in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

Prabhas also headlines The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy directed by Maruthi, scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. His collaboration with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Spirit, is another major project. According to The Times of India, Spirit will see Prabhas play a police officer, with filming expected to begin in early 2026. Reports suggest the film may end on a cliffhanger as part of a larger cinematic universe. Actor Triptii Dimri will star opposite him, marking her Telugu debut.

The actor is also reportedly set to return as Deva in Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam and reprise his role as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

As fans await these projects, Prabhas' wide appeal across languages continues to reflect the evolving nature of Indian stardom, one that increasingly transcends regional boundaries.