Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Action Film Online

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: The Telugu period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is set to arrive on the OTT platform. The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting August 20, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Veera Mallu's Journey Through Adventure and Action Set for Digital Release

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as the titular warrior. The story is set in 17th-century Mughal India and revolves around Veera Mallu, a renowned fighter tasked with recovering the Koh-i-Noor diamond to save a city under threat from Mughal forces. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the cast includes Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, and Sathyaraj as Rajaguru, among others.

Principal photography for Hari Hara Veera Mallu began in September 2020, primarily in Hyderabad. The film's production was delayed at times because of pandemic-related restrictions and the lead actor's other commitments. The shoot wrapped up in May 2025, with Jagarlamudi directing the initial portions and Krishna taking over under Jagarlamudi's supervision for the latter parts.

The technical team behind the film includes M. M. Keeravani, who composed the music, and cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S. Production design was handled by Thota Tharrani, with editing by K. L. Praveen.

The film features action, drama, and comedy elements, following Veera Mallu as he faces various challenges on a mission to recover the Koh-i-Noor. It uses a historical backdrop as a setting for adventure and action without focusing on specific events or historical accuracy.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released theatrically on July 24, 2025, and is now set for digital release. Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the film in multiple languages, reflecting the producers' focus on a broad South Indian audience.

For viewers interested in action cinema, the film combines period drama with high-octane action sequences. The Prime Video release on August 20 will make it accessible to a wider audience beyond the theatrical run.