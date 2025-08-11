Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Latest Updates On When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Movie

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit, a Telugu period action-adventure film starring Pawan Kalyan, was released worldwide on July 24, 2025. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film features a story set in 17th-century Mughal India. The narrative follows Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, a warrior tasked with retrieving the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond to protect his city from invading Mughal forces.

The post-theatrical streaming rights for Hari Hara Veera Mallu were reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video, which is expected to host the film's digital premiere. According to a report by The Economic Times, initial information suggested an OTT release around August 15, 2025. However, recent reports indicate this timeline may be delayed. Industry insiders speculate the release might be postponed due to the considerable attention around Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action film Coolie, which hits theaters on August 14, 2025. The streaming platform may be avoiding a simultaneous release to prevent competing with the buzz around Coolie.

As per the report, the tentative OTT release window further narrows down to between August 21 and August 28, 2025. However, the makers of the movie or the OTT platform have yet to confirm any official date for the film's digital debut.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Cast, Crew Highlights, and Streaming Anticipation

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features a supporting cast that includes Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, and Sathyaraj as Rajaguru. The film's music is composed by M. M. Keeravani, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S. The production is presented by Mega Surya Production under the banner of A. Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam.

As the OTT release reportedly approaches, viewers and industry watchers are awaiting an official announcement from Amazon Prime Video regarding the exact streaming date. The digital release will offer an opportunity for audiences who missed the film in theaters as well as for those waiting to watch it again on the OTT platform.