Idli Kottu X Review: Audience Impressions From Opening Day Shows Of Dhanush And Arun Vijay Starrer Film

Idli Kottu X Review: Idli Kottu, the Telugu-dubbed version of the Tamil drama Idli Kadai, made its theatrical debut on October 1, 2025. Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures, the film features an ensemble cast led by Dhanush, alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

Since its release, audience reactions to Idli Kottu have begun surfacing on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). While these early comments do not constitute detailed reviews, they provide a glimpse into initial viewer impressions. As screenings continue across various regions, more comprehensive feedback and box office figures are expected to emerge in the coming days. Check out some of the X reviews below.

Plot Overview

The story follows a wealthy hotel owner whose business faces unexpected competition from a skilled young idli vendor. Upon sampling the vendor's distinctive idlis, the owner discovers that the young man is his estranged son, born from a past relationship. As he considers passing on his fortune to this newfound heir, tensions rise with his other son, exploring themes of family dynamics, inheritance, and personal identity within the context of professional rivalry.

Technical and Production Details

The film brought together several key industry professionals. Music composition was handled by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while Kiran Koushik managed cinematography and Prasanna GK oversaw editing. Action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, art direction is credited to Jackie, and dance numbers are supervised by Sathish. Theni Murugan handled still photography, while costume supervision was managed by Nagu and design by Kavya Sriram. Makeup was done by B. Raja, and publicity design was led by Kabilan. Production control was managed by D. Ramesh Kuchirayar, marketing by Manoj Maddy, and public relations by Riaz K Ahmed and Sathish.

On the production side, Idli Kottu was produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, with Sreyas Srinivasan serving as executive producer.

With the opening day screenings underway, early audience reactions are continuing to roll in online. These initial impressions offer a first look at how viewers are responding to the narrative, performances, and overall presentation of the film across different regions.