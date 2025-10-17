Jatadhara Trailer Release Time Revealed: Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Film’s Trailer Launches Today

The much-anticipated trailer of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara is all set to release today, and the excitement among the audiences is sky high to watch the epic spectacle. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have dropped a thunderous still featuring Sudheer Babu in the massiest avatar. With the still drop, the makers announce that the trailer will be launched today at 4 PM.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, Jatadhara is an action-packed epic that fuses Indian mythology with explosive spectacle, and the film will roar into theaters from November 7, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Backed by Zee Music Co. for its powerful soundscape, the film promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year - an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.