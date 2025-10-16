Jatadhara Trailer: Superstar Mahesh Babu To Launch Zee Studio, Prerna Arora’s And Sudheer Babu’s Film

The wait is finally over! Superstar Mahesh Babu will officially unveil the highly anticipated trailer of JATADHARA on 17th October a supernatural fantasy thriller presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora. Produced by Shivin Narang under the banner of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, this film promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning of the year.

JATADHARA is a bilingual supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu - one of the most exceptional and finest performers - alongside Sonakshi Sinha, complemented by a stellar ensemble cast. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, JATADHARA promises a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate.

Rooted in Indian mythology and elevated by breathtaking visuals and emotions, JATADHARA stands as a cinematic spectacle. The trailer launch by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Producer Prerna Arora marks a significant milestone ahead of the film's grand theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!