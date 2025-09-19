Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam: JD Chakravarthy Garu Praises Actress Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of Their Pan-Indian Film

Sometimes, we get the rare chance to work with legendary actors we have grown up watching and admiring, and when that moment arrives, it feels nothing short of a dream come true. That is exactly what has happened for actress Seerat Kapoor, who recently worked alongside the iconic actor JD Chakravarthy in the upcoming pan-Indian thriller Jatasya Dhruvam Maranam. The anticipation of the film continues to grow, and the buzz has reached new heights as legendary actor JD Chakravarthy shared his admiration for his co-star Seerat Kapoor. Known for his remarkable body of work and powerful performances, JD Garu's praise is being seen as a huge recognition for the actress.

Recalling his experience on set, JD Chakravarthy said,

"Seerat is one such actress I feel who is mad about films, like mad. She is a very multi-talented actor,, but I was amazed to learn that she is not only an actor but also an amazing singer. She is also a talented dancer and choreographer and to find someone who excels in all is very rare. I wish her all the very best for her future projects. I hope she rises and shines a lot."

For Seerat Kapoor, who plays a raw and intense role in this edge-of-the-seat thriller, such words of appreciation from a stalwart she has long admired are nothing short of a career milestone. Responding to JD Garu's compliment, Seerat, humbled by the compliment, shared her feelings with deep gratitude.

"It is an absolute honor to receive such appreciation from JD sir. Having grown up watching his films, sharing the screen with him is an honor in itself, working with him has been nothing short of a dream. To be acknowledged by someone I have looked up to, is a memory I will forever treasure."

Jatasya Dhruvam Maranam is designed to be a gripping cinematic experience that will keep audiences hooked till the very last frame. With its mysterious storyline, layered emotions, and a powerful ensemble cast, the film is poised to redefine the thriller genre on a pan-Indian scale. With JD Chakravarthy, Naresh Agastya, and Seerat Kapoor leading the cast, the film is all set to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience and be an unmissable theatrical experience.