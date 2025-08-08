Josh Lokal Is Putting the Spotlight on the Quiet Powerhouse Behind Telugu Indie Pop

Elisha Roy does not fit the stereotype of a pop artist. He is not chasing trends or clout. He is chasing clarity. And from his studio in Narasapuram to the playlists of Telugu music lovers across India, he is quietly building a sound that is clean, emotional, and deeply intentional.

Trained at the prestigious AR Rahman Music College, Elisha discovered his calling the day he sat at a keyboard and played something original. Something shifted. There was joy, direction, and a quiet knowing that he was not meant to just listen to music. He had to create it.

His songs reflect that same purpose. Whether it is his breakout hit Hi Thara with over 130,000 YouTube views or his recent release Samadhanamu, every track carries his emotional fingerprint. You will not find overproduction or noise. You will find warmth, storytelling, and intent.

But Elisha is not just creating music. He is building a community. As the founder of Musique Records, he works with a close knit team of musicians to help other indie artists find their sound. From mixing and mastering to full production support, his label is quietly powering the next wave of Telugu talent.

Growing up in Narasapuram in West Godavari, Elisha was shaped by gospel and pop influences. And like many musicians from small towns, he often heard the same line: music is not a real job. But he never stopped. He prayed, practiced, and kept going. One track at a time.

He says he does not write for one specific audience. He writes for emotional truth. If the story feels honest, if the vibe matches the moment, that is enough. That is the job. And his listeners agree. Many reach out to tell him his music helped them through heartbreak, loneliness, or simply gave them a moment of peace. For Elisha, that is success. Not just streams or likes, but impact.

That is the kind of voice Josh Lokal was built to amplify.

Elisha did not go looking for attention. Josh Lokal found him. It offered him a space that values regional artistry, emotional depth, and quiet excellence. For the first time, Elisha is not just part of Telugu indie pop. He is helping lead it.

His dream is simple and bold. To make music that leaves a mark. To inspire and uplift. And with Josh Lokal behind him, that dream is already coming true.

Listen to Elisha Roy's music now on Josh Lokal and discover the sound of Telugu pop done right. Real, rooted, and ready to move you

Josh Lokal is creating a new space for regional artists to grow without waiting for a label or viral moment. Live inside the Josh app, it's open to independent artists performing in Indian languages. Submit your music here and be part of this new chapter in India's music community.