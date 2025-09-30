Junior Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Kireeti Reddy And Sreeleela Starrer Action Drama Online

Junior Now On OTT: The action-drama film Junior, directed and written by Radha Krishna Reddy, has begun its digital streaming phase following its theatrical release on 18 July 2025. Produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, the film features Kireeti Reddy in his debut role, alongside Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, and V. Ravichandran in prominent roles.

Junior was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, catering to audiences in both language markets. The film explores the story of a young man whose efforts to create meaningful memories unexpectedly lead him to a discovery that could reshape his relationship with his father.

For viewers eager to watch the film from home, the Telugu version is now available for streaming on platforms including Aha and Prime Video, while the Kannada version can be accessed on NammaFlix. The movie was initially scheduled to stream on September 22, but due to technical reasons, it was postponed and began streaming on September 30.

Junior Cast and Crew Details

The cast also includes Rao Ramesh, Sudharani, Achyut Rao, Satya, and Viva Harsha in supporting roles. Behind the scenes, the film brought together an experienced crew: K. K. Senthil Kumar handled cinematography, Niranjan Devaramane edited the film, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Production design was led by Avinash Kolla, while dialogue writing was done by Kalyana Chakravarthy Tripuraneni. The film's action sequences were coordinated by Peter Hein and Venkat, with co-direction by Rakesh Srinivas. VFX supervision was managed by Raghava Thammareddy, and dance choreography was carried out by Vijay Polaki and Revanth Golamandala. Styling was overseen by Neetha Lulla, and sound design by Pradeep G. DI, and sound mixing services were provided by Annapurna Studios.

The digital release of Junior offers audiences who missed the theatrical run a chance to watch the film's blend of action, emotion, and family drama. The dual-language availability ensures accessibility for both Telugu and Kannada-speaking viewers, extending the reach of the debut performance of Kireeti Reddy and the ensemble cast.