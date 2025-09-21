Junior OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kireeti Reddy And Sreeleela Movie Online

Junior OTT Release: The action-drama film Junior, directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, is set to make its digital debut. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, the film stars Kireeti Reddy, making his debut, alongside Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, and V. Ravichandran in key roles.

The movie was released theatrically on 18 July 2025 and drew attention for its bilingual approach, catering to both Telugu and Kannada audiences. According to the makers, the film follows the journey of a young man whose quest to create meaningful memories leads him to discover something that could reshape his relationship with his father.

For viewers looking to stream the film, the Kannada version of Junior will premiere exclusively on NammaFlix on 22 September, while the Telugu version is reportedly set to release the same day on Aha.

Junior Cast And Crew Details

Junior features an ensemble cast that includes Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, V. Ravichandran, Rao Ramesh, Sudharani, Achyut Rao, Satya, and Viva Harsha. The production brought together several well-known technicians, with K. K. Senthil Kumar handling cinematography, Niranjan Devaramane as editor, and Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Production design was managed by Avinash Kolla, while action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein and Venkat. The film also involved Vijay Polaki and Revanth Golamandala for dance choreography, and costume designs were overseen by Neetha Lulla and Srimukhi Mekala.

Other key members of the team include dialogue writer Kalyana Chakravarthy Tripuraneni, lyricists Srimani and Tripuraneni, VFX supervisor Raghava Thammareddy, and sound designer Pradeep G. The digital audio rights were acquired by Aditya Music, and marketing was handled by First Show, with SillyMonks serving as the digital media partner.

As the film prepares for its OTT premiere, audiences who missed the theatrical release now have the opportunity to watch the story unfold from home. The dual-language release ensures accessibility for both Telugu and Kannada-speaking viewers.