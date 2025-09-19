K-Ramp Teaser Release Time: Kiran Abbavaram And Yukti Thareja Starrer Film To Arrive This Diwali

K-Ramp Teaser Release Time: The makers of K-Ramp, the upcoming Telugu film starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja, have officially revealed when the film's teaser will be released. The announcement was made through the production team's social media handles, generating attention as the film prepares for its Diwali premiere on October 18, 2025.

The project is directed by Jains Nani and backed by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, with Shiva Bommak producing under Ruudransh Celluloid. A short glimpse from the film had already been unveiled in July, and the teaser now marks the next step in the film's promotional rollout.

In a post confirming the update, Hasya Movies wrote: "Get Ready for a Fun Blast with #KRAMPTeaser. Out today at 4:05 PM. #KRAMP Heavy Entertainment In Theaters On October 18, 2025."

Cast and Crew

Alongside lead actors Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja, the film will feature Naresh, Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, and others.

The screenplay and direction are handled by Jains Nani, while Chaitan Bhardwaj is composing the soundtrack and background score. Cinematography is led by Sateesh Reddy Masam, with Brahma Kadali serving as production designer. Chota K Prasad is editing the film, and dialogues are written by Ravindra Rajaa.

Action sequences are choreographed by Prudhvi, while Gravity VFX is credited with visual effects. B2H is managing DI work. On the production side, K Appaji acts as executive producer, with Kiran Popuri as line producer.

The publicity design is in the hands of Anil & Bhanu, while Haashtag Media oversees marketing. Aditya Music has secured audio rights.

Release Schedule

K-Ramp is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 18, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festive season. With the teaser rolling out today, audiences will soon get a clearer idea of the film's tone and content, building on the brief glimpse released earlier in July.