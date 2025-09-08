Kajal Agarwal Death Rumour: Actress Squashes 'Baseless News' About Car Accident, Says 'Want To...'

Kajal Agarwal death rumour: Gossip mills should seriously be ashamed of themselves for circulating news about someone's demise even without cross-checking facts. At a time when the credibility of social media platforms has been questioned, rumour mongers need to be called out for their fake reports. Kajal Agarwal expressed her displeasure over the reports about her car accident, calling it 'baseless news'. As she became a victim of death hoax, she penned a post to not believe or circulate false news.

It's not only insensitive to share such fake news, but also unethical. The news about Kajal's 'demise' shocked the internet, resulting in a series of posts on social media. Fans flooded the comments section of her Instagram posts and DMs to inquire about her health and the 'reality'.

KAJAL AGARWAL CONFIRMS CAR ACCIDENT, DEATH RUMOUR ARE FAKE- FACT CHECK

Kajal shared a post on X, stating that she came across 'baseless news' that claimed she met with an accident and died. Calling it 'amusing', the Tollywood diva added that she is perfectly fine with the grace of God.

"I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well," Kajal tweeted.

The Indian 2 actress requested her fans not to believe or circulate 'false news', asking them to focus their energies on positivity. "I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let's focus our energies on positivity and truth instead," she wrote on the micro-blogging site, expressing gratitude towards her well-wishers.

FANS LASH OUT AT RUMOUR MONGERS

As Kajal refuted the rumours about her demise, the netizens lashed out at the rumour mongers, slamming them for spreading such news. One user breathed a sigh of relief and tweeted, "Relieved to hear this from you Kajal! Rumors can spread fast, but truth always shines brighter. Stay safe & keep inspiring us (sic)."

The fans are relieved that the news, which spread like wildfire on the internet, was fake.

KAJAL AGARWAL UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, Kajal Agarwal was last seen in films like Sikandar and Kannappa in 2025. She played a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

Kajal has a solid line-up of films that include Indian 3, Ramayana Part 1, and Part 2.