Kannappa Now Streaming On OTT: Here's Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu's Movie Online

Kannappa Now On OTT: After completing its theatrical run, Kannappa, the Telugu epic drama starring Vishnu Manchu, is now available for streaming. The film began streaming on Prime Video on September 4, 2025. Viewers can watch the movie in its original Telugu version as well as in dubbed Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu under the banners Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa revisits one of the most well-known legends in Hindu devotional lore. The story follows Thinnadu, a tribal warrior known for his defiance and atheism, who eventually transforms into a staunch devotee of Shiva. His path to devotion, culminating in an act of sacrifice, forms the emotional core of the film.

Kannappa Brings Together Noted Cast, Crew, and Guest Stars

The film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo in key parts. Several high-profile guest appearances add to the cast, including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The ensemble also includes actors such as Brahmanandam, Saptagiri, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Aishwarya Bhaskaran.

Kannappa was formally announced in August 2023, with principal photography beginning the following month in New Zealand. The film wrapped up production after extensive schedules that spanned multiple locations. Cinematography was handled by Sheldon Chau, while Anthony Gonsalvez took charge of editing. Kannappa had its theatrical release globally on June 27, 2025.

The soundtrack and background score were composed by Stephen Devassy, with contributions from Al Nishad and Sreerag Suresh. The recording and mixing process involved teams at Annapurna Studios, with Dolby Atmos support ensuring a large-scale sound design.

On social media, Vishnu Manchu announced the film's arrival on streaming, writing:

"Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity. #Kannappa releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev."

With its digital release, Kannappa now reaches a wider audience beyond theaters, offering viewers across languages the opportunity to engage with this adaptation of a classic legend.