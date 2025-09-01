Kannappa OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu's Movie Online

Kannappa OTT Release Date: Fans of Telugu cinema can now watch Kannappa from home, as the film's OTT release date has been confirmed. The devotional epic, which premiered in theaters worldwide on June 27, 2025, will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting September 4, 2025.

Kannappa: The journey of a tribal warrior turned devotee

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa is based on the legendary story of a devotee of Lord Shiva who sacrificed his eyes. Vishnu Manchu, who also wrote the screenplay, plays the title role, portraying the tribal warrior Thinnadu. The story traces his transformation from skepticism to deep devotion, forming the narrative's central arc.

The film features an ensemble cast including Preity Mukundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo, with special appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Supporting roles include actors such as Brahmanandam, Saptagiri, Mukesh Rishi, and Aishwarya Bhaskaran.

The film's music, composed by Stephen Devassy, combines an original score and songs, while technical contributions include cinematography by Sheldon Chau, editing by Anthony Gonsalvez, and production design by Chinna. The soundtrack features elements like rhythm programming by Suresh Krishna and traditional kuzhal by Kuttappan Chazhiyattiri and Unnikrishnan Chittanda.

Sharing the news on social media, Vishnu Manchu encouraged viewers to experience the film digitally, writing, "Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏 #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev 🔱 Har Ghar Mahadev."

The film tells the story of Thinnadu, a fearless tribal warrior who initially rejects faith but gradually becomes a devoted follower of Vayulinga, a form of Lord Shiva. This transformation drives the emotional and spiritual journey at the heart of the film.

With its OTT release, Kannappa will now be accessible to a wider audience, allowing viewers to explore the narrative digitally beyond its theatrical run.