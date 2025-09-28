Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu Pre-Release Event: Where To Live Stream The Event Attended By Jr NTR & Rishab Shetty

Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release Event: The Telugu pre-release event for Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to take place today, September 28, at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad. The event is attracting considerable attention, with popular actor Jr NTR scheduled to make an appearance alongside filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty, who helms the project.

Also Read Little Hearts OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Romantic Comedy Movie Online

The event will be live streamed on the official Hombale Films YouTube channel, allowing fans across Telugu-speaking regions to watch it in real time. Hombale Films, the studio behind hits such as KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, is producing this film along with Chaluve Gowda under their banner. Check out the live streaming link below:

First Single "Brahmakalasha" Out Now

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara and is directed and written by Rishab Shetty. Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, the film will be available in Kannada along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first single from the film, titled "Brahmakalasha," was released today and is accessible across all major music streaming platforms.

The film stars Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, supported by a robust ensemble cast including Jayaram. The film's technical team features cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, editing by Suresh, and music and background score composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The production has involved an extensive team, including stunt coordinators Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Dance choreography is handled by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty, while art direction and costume design are managed by Dharani Gangeputra and Pragathi Shetty, respectively. Visual effects have been supervised by Sanjit K V, and color grading handled by Color Planet Studios in Cochin.

The pre-release event is expected to provide live music performances and behind-the-scenes details. With live streaming in place, viewers unable to attend the Hyderabad event can follow the proceedings online. Fans are also keeping an eye on social media platforms for updates as the countdown to the film's release continues.