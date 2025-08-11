Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 11: Vijay Deverakonda's Movie Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In India

Kingdom Box Office Collection: The Telugu action spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has completed eleven days in theaters and has collected an estimated ₹50.68 crore net at the Indian box office, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, opened worldwide on July 31, 2025, and is intended to be the first part of a duology.

Kingdom earned ₹18 crore on its first day in India across all languages, with the Telugu version contributing the largest share. The film saw a dip on Friday, earning ₹7.5 crore, but recovered slightly on Saturday with ₹8 crore, followed by ₹7.4 crore on Sunday.

Weekdays witnessed the expected drop in numbers, with collections ranging from ₹2 crore on Monday to ₹1.2 crore on Thursday, taking the first-week total to ₹47.35 crore. The second weekend added a further ₹3.33 crore, with ₹1 crore on Friday, ₹1.25 crore on Saturday, and an estimated ₹1.08 crore on Sunday.

Kingdom - 11 Days All-Language Box Office Collection (India net)

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹18 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹7.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹8 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹7.4 crore

Day 5 (Monday): ₹2 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹1.75 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹1.5 crore

Day 8 (Thursday): ₹1.2 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹47.35 crore

Day 9 (Friday): ₹1 crore

Day 10 (Saturday): ₹1.25 crore*

Day 11 (Sunday): ₹1.08 crore*

(*rough data)

(The box office numbers mentioned are based on Sacnilk estimates and could be revised.)

The film features Deverakonda as a police constable on an undercover mission during a period of civil unrest, alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. The cast also includes Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Baburaj, and Venkitesh V. P.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom was reportedly shot across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John handled the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli handled the editing.

With the second week now underway, the film's box office performance in the coming days will determine its final run total in domestic markets.