Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Sees Over 55% Dip; Fails To Beat Liger

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda's fans have plenty to celebrate. His eagerly awaited film, Kingdom, has finally hit the theatres. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this spy action thriller has generated significant excitement. The movie also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhri, and Baburaj alongside Vijay. This impressive cast has captured considerable attention. The collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri has been a talking point among cinema enthusiasts. Their partnership promises a fresh narrative style that fans are eager to experience.

Kingdom marks Gowtam Tinnanuri's return to direction after a three-year hiatus. Fans have been keenly anticipating his cinematic flair on the big screen once more. This film is Vijay's first project with Tinnanuri and follows a police constable on an undercover mission linked to his past. The trailer has already stirred enthusiasm among audiences. The film is being released in Telugu and Tamil languages. After witnessing an impressive start at the box office, Kingdom witnessed a major dip in numbers on the second day

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kingdom, which minted Rs 18 crores on the opening day, saw a dip of 58% in numbers on the second day (day 2). To note, the movie minted Rs 7.5 crores on day 2 including Rs 7 crores on in Telugu and Rs 50 lakhs in Tamil. As a result, Kingdom's total collection turned out ot be Rs 25.5 crores

Kingdom Fails To Beat Liger

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 7.5 crores on day 2, Kingdom failed to beat Liger which had minted Rs 7.7 crores on its second day of release.

Meanwhile, Vijay's rumoured ladylove Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her excitement over Kingdom release and tweeted, "I can't wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda (cherry blossom and pink heart emojis). You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together.. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial (red heart emojis). Can't waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st - let's gooooo! (Fire and dancing woman emojis)".