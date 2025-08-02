Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: VIjay Deverakonda's Film Hits 30Cr On Saturday

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has opened to fairly positive reviews, with many praising its intense action drama and emotional depth. The Telugu film had a strong start at the box office, but Friday saw a sharp drop of over 50% in collections. The question now is, can Kingdom bounce back over the weekend, or was the buzz limited to its opening day? Here's a look at today's box office report.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 4.78 crores on Day 3 (Saturday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 30.28 crores.

Will Kingdom Continue To See A Fall On Saturday?

Kingdom might either see a fall in the collection or gross the same amount on Saturday as Friday. Kingdom has earned Rs. 7.5 crores on Friday. On Saturday, Deverakonda's film Kingdom has so far grossed Rs. 4.78 crores and it's already 8. Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether Kingdom will surpass yesterday's collection or not.

Kingdom Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 4.78 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 30.28 Cr (early trends)

Kingdom Budget

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom was reportedly made on a Rs. 130 crore budget, making it one of the most expensive Telugu films in recent times. According to BizzBuzz, both Vijay and director Gowtam Tinnanuri skipped their full fees and chose a profit-sharing model instead, allowing more funds to go into the film's production and visual scale.

Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashri Borse, with direction by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben. The film blends action, drama, and emotional depth.