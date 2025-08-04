Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda's Movie Crosses ₹40 Crore Mark In India

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, has wrapped up its first weekend at the box office with an estimated ₹40.56 crore in India net collections, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu-language spy drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released in theaters worldwide on July 31, 2025.

Kingdom opened strong with ₹18 crore on its first day, driven largely by collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film saw a notable drop on Friday, earning ₹7.5 crore, before showing a slight uptick on Saturday with ₹8 crore. On Sunday, the film registered a modest dip, collecting approximately ₹7.06 crore. With this, the film's India net collection over the first four days reached ₹40.56 crore.

Here's the Day-Wise All-Language Box Office Breakdown of Kingdom, According to Sacnilk

Over its first four days, Kingdom recorded a strong start with ₹18 crore on Thursday, comprising ₹17.25 crore from the Telugu version and ₹0.75 crore from the Tamil version. On Friday, the film's collections dropped to ₹7.5 crore, with Telugu contributing ₹7 crore and Tamil ₹0.5 crore. Saturday saw a slight rebound, bringing in ₹8 crore, ₹7.35 crore from Telugu and ₹0.65 crore from Tamil. On Sunday, the film collected an estimated ₹7.06 crore, including ₹6.34 crore from the Telugu version and ₹0.72 crore from the Tamil version.

The film, which also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, marks the beginning of a planned two-part saga. It was produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios. Principal photography began in mid-2023, with shooting locations including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Sri Lanka, and Kerala.

The announcement of the film came in January 2023, with VD12 serving as its initial working title. The title Kingdom was formally announced in February 2025.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his second collaboration with Gowtam Tinnanuri after Jersey (2019) and his first with Vijay Deverakonda. The technical crew also includes cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John and editor Naveen Nooli.

With its initial four-day performance suggesting a solid start, the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining the film's long-term box office prospects. While the makers have announced the film as the first in a duology, any plans for a sequel may depend on how Kingdom sustains its momentum in the days ahead.