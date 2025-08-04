Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Film Hit 50Cr On Monday?

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Kingdom is one of Vijay Deverakonda's most expensive film till date. After much flops in the last few years, Vijay charged very less for this movie. He has opted for a profit-sharing model for this film. Apparently, Deverakonda will receive his share of the fees from the profit made by Kingdom.

Has Kingdom managed To Recover its Budget? Well, not as of now. The movie has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs. 130 crores, as of Koimoi. Let us take a look at how much Kingdom has grossed on 1st Monday so far:

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 1.23 crores on Day 5 (1st Monday) as of 8.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kingdom stand at Rs. 42.13 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Kingdom Hit 50Cr Today?

Kingdom might not hit 50 crores on 1st Monday. The movie is expected to see a fall today since it's Monday, therefore, we can not expect much from the movie. As per early trends, Kingdom has already hit the 42 crore mark. However, it might not make the same as its weekend earnings on Monday, so 50 crore is a distant milestone today.

Kingdom Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 1.23 Cr (as of 8.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 42.13 Cr (early trends)

Kingdom follows Soori (Vijay Deverakonda), a humble police constable haunted by his childhood trauma and the disappearance of his elder brother, Shiva (Satyadev). Set across the 1920s and the 1990s, Soori embarks on a dangerous mission in Sri Lanka, infiltrating a smuggling syndicate believed to be run by Shiva. As he gains the trust of the gang, the mission becomes deeply personal, forcing a confrontation between duty, family ties, and betrayal. The film blends espionage, emotional conflict, and themes of redemption, anchored by strong performances and striking visuals.