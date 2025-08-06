Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Inches Close To 50Cr

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is reportedly one of the most expensive films of his career, made on a massive budget of Rs. 130 crores. Despite the grand scale of the project, Vijay has chosen not to charge a high upfront fee. Instead, he has reportedly opted for a profit-sharing model, tying his earnings to the film's box office performance. This has raised the question, will Kingdom manage to recover its costs and turn a profit? As Week 1 continues, let's take a look at how much Kingdom has grossed at the box office on Wednesday so far.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 0.6 crores at the box office on Day 7 (1st Wednesday) as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kingdom stand at Rs. 45.25 crores. Vijay Deverakonda's film is all set to inch close towards 50 crores benchmark by the end of week 1. However, we speculate whether the movie will be able to surpass that 50 crores milestone by the end of the week.

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 2 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday)- Rs. 0.6 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 45.25 Cr (early trends)

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda received backlash for endorsing gaming app. Reacting to the same, he reacted "There is a difference between gaming apps and betting app," as per DT Next's report. The actor was asked about the details of the brand endorsement and he gave the needed details to Enforcement Directorate (ED). "If you try to open in Telangana, you get a message that it is not allowed in this area. Some state governments have allowed this app. It works only in geographies where there is permission," added the actor.