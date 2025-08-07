Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Closes First Week With Over ₹45 Crore In India

Kingdom Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's latest outing, Kingdom, has wrapped up its first week in theaters with a cumulative India net box office collection of ₹45.94 crore, according to estimates from Sacnilk. The Telugu action spy thriller, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released worldwide on July 31, 2025.

The film opened to a strong start on Thursday, earning ₹18 crore on its first day across languages, with the bulk of the revenue coming from the Telugu version. However, the momentum slowed over the weekend and dipped further during weekdays. Day 2 saw a 58% drop, with ₹7.5 crore collected, followed by a minor rebound on Saturday (₹8 crore). Sunday brought in ₹7.4 crore.

As the week progressed, weekday numbers saw a sharp decline-Monday brought in ₹2 crore, Tuesday ₹1.75 crore, and Wednesday an estimated ₹1.29 crore. The majority of the film's earnings came from the Telugu version, as per the available data.

Kingdom: Plot, Cast, and Production

Set in 1991 during the Sri Lankan civil war, Kingdom follows a young Indian constable, Surya (played by Deverakonda), sent on an undercover mission to a lawless prison island. His task is to retrieve hidden gold, but the mission takes a personal turn when he discovers his long-lost brother, Siva (played by Satyadev), leading a rebellion. The story draws on historical and political undertones, linking back to a 1920 tribal uprising in Srikakulam.

Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, with supporting performances from Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, and Baburaj, among others. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.

Principal photography began in June 2023 and spanned multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka. The film encountered production delays due to scheduling conflicts and minor on-set injuries, with Vijay Deverakonda reportedly suffering a shoulder strain during filming.

Kingdom features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film is intended as the first installment of a two-part saga.

With the first week concluded, industry watchers will be observing whether the film sustains its box office run heading into the second weekend.