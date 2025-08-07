Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Did Vijay Deverakonda's Film Hit 50Cr Today?

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is reportedly his most expensive film to date. The movie opened strong at the box office, collecting an impressive Rs. 18 crore on its first day. Riding the weekend momentum, Kingdom continued to perform well, registering solid numbers. However, the film witnessed a sharp decline of over 70% on Monday, signaling a post-weekend slowdown. Despite the dip, it has managed to maintain a steady pace through the weekdays. So, how did Kingdom fare on Thursday? Let's take a look at the film's latest box office figures.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 0.71 crores on Day 8 (Thursday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kingdom stand at Rs. 46.86 crores as of today's early trends.

Will Kingdom Finally Hit 50Cr Today?

It doesn't seem like Kingdom will be able to hit 50 crores today. Seeing the previous days' trend, it seems like Kingdom will be able to gross somewhere between 1.25 to 1.75 crores today. This will make the total box office collection stand somewhere around 47.5 to 48 crores. Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

Kingdom Box Office Collection Report:

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 2 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday)- Rs. 1.5 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday)- Rs. 0.71 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 46.86 Cr (early trends)

Kingdom (2025) unfolds as a gripping spy-action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Vijay Deverakonda portraying Constable Surya "Suri." Tasked with a high-stakes mission in Sri Lanka, he confronts a labyrinth of espionage when his brother Siva (played by Satyadev) becomes entangled in political turmoil. Bhagyashri Borse steps in as Dr. Madhu, Suri's supportive ally, while Manish Chaudhari plays his elusive handler, Vishwa Singh. Adding intensity are Venkitesh V. P. as the formidable antagonist Murugan, along with vital support from Ronit Kamra, Kothala Bhanu Prakash, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, and Baburaj.

Kingdom OTT Release Date UPDATE

After its theatrical release on July 31, 2025, Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed spy thriller Kingdom is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film has been acquired by Netflix for a massive Rs. 50 crore, making it one of the most lucrative post-theatrical deals in Telugu cinema this year. While the official OTT premiere date hasn't been confirmed, strong industry buzz suggests that Kingdom is expected to start streaming around September 1, 2025. With high-octane action, a gripping political plot, and Deverakonda's intense performance, Kingdom is set to make waves on the streaming platform very soon.

Kingdom Budget

Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda's ambitious spy thriller, has been made on a massive budget of approximately Rs. 130 crore, making it one of the costliest films of his career. According to a report by Filmibeat, the producers invested heavily in large-scale action sequences, international locations, and high-end production design to give the film a grand, cinematic scale. A significant portion of the budget also went into post-production and VFX. Despite the risk, the makers have already recovered a chunk of the cost through OTT rights and theatrical earnings, making Kingdom a high-stakes but calculated bet.